A Dundee man has admitted breaking his bail conditions.

Steven Stewart, 33, of Murrayfield Gardens, admitted that on July 4, he was not in his home address between the hours of 9pm and 7am, contravening a bail condition imposed on him on June 30.

He also admitted that in Provost Road on July 4 he was in possession of diamorphine while on bail.

Sentence was deferred until August 3 for reports.