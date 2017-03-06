A Dundee man has been jailed for four years for a campaign of physical abuse against six ex-partners in Tayside.

Richard Beech, 33, was convicted of the violent attacks but cleared of four rape charges following a trial earlier this year at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The 10 offences were committed at various locations in Dundee and Forfar over a six-year period.

At the High Court in Glasgow today, Beech was sentenced to four years behind bars and will be monitored for two years after he is released from jail.