A 32-year-old man was robbed by three men who entered his Dundee home and threatened him before leaving with some items of personal property.

The incident happened in Balmoral Place, Douglas, at about 10.30pm last night

He was not injured, but was understandably shaken.

The people responsible are all described as being male, in their mid-30s, wearing dark hooded tops and spoke with Liverpool accents.

A comprehensive CCTV review of the area is being carried out.

Officers are also keen to trace a motorcyclist who was seen to drive along Balunie Avenue around the time of the incident, wearing dark clothing and a light-coloured, possibly white, helmet.