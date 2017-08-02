William Turner, 32, of Ballater Place, was jailed for 10 months at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting a series of assault charges.

Turner admitted assaulting his ex-partner Chelsea Gibb by kicking her on the body and spitting in her face at a flat in Fyffe Street, Dundee, on April 8.

He also admitted assaulting Debbie Malcolm by striking her on the body with a wooden pole at the same location on the same date.

Turner further admitted assaulting Jacquie Williams by repeatedly striking her on the head with a food waste bin, again at the same location on the same date.

He also admitted assaulting PC Steven Sinclair by kicking him on the body and assaulting PC Andrew Barrie by kicking him in the face, also at the same location on the same date.