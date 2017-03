Ian Bambury, 30, of Hebrides Drive, was fined £400 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Bambury admitted having cannabis and cannabis resin, both Class B drugs, at his home address, on February 28 last year.

The court heard he had £94 worth of cannabis and £2.10 worth of cannabis resin.

He also admitted a charge of failing to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on December 22 last year.