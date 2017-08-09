A Dundee man has been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of child sex offences.

Aston Bruce MacQueen, 29, formerly of the Fintry area, was jailed for 18 years and eight months following a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

A jury found MacQueen guilty of sexually abusing a child between 2004 and 2005.

MacQueen lived in the Leeds area when the offences occurred before moving back to Scotland and living at an address in Fintry, where he remained until recently.

The sex offender was 17 when the crimes took place.

While officers were unable to reveal the nature of their inquiries, it is understood MacQueen came to the attention of police as recently as 2013.

Many residents who have lived in the Fintry area for decades were shocked to learn of their former neighbour’s history.

One grandmother, who has lived in the same street as MacQueen for more than a decade, said: “You don’t know who you’re living next to any more. You just never know.

“My children and grandchildren are grown up but when they were younger I was telling them not to speak to anyone they didn’t know.

“I feel sorry for people who have young children. It must be hard for them.”

Following MacQueen’s imprisonment, a former acquaintance said she had waited 12 years for justice to be delivered.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “Obviously I have concerns that he may have offended in Dundee.

“I have waited 12 long years for justice.

“We are happy with the sentence but the 12-year wait for justice was difficult.

“I am pleased the jury saw through his lies and found him guilty.

“He has a long time to think about the damage he’s done.”