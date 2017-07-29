A man who had a stun gun which he had only fired once — at his own leg — was jailed today.

Dundee Sheriff Court sentenced Allan Turnbull, 29, after he admitted possessing a firearm.

The court heard police received information Turnbull owned a stun gun and raided his then home at Pitfour Street on May 29 last year.

The gun, disguised as a torch, was found within a rucksack in Turnbull’s bedroom.

Solicitor Ian Houston, defending, said: “He in no way realised the gravity of the offence he was committing by having the weapon for such a long time. It was never used other than when he fired it into himself out of curiosity.”

Mr Houston told the court his client claimed the gun was not disguised as a torch but it was a dual functioning device used as both a torch and stun gun.

He added: “He used it primarily as a torch but does admit it was advertised as a torch with a self defence mechanism — he did not realise what that was.

“It was only when he got it that he realised and then tested it on himself and did not use it again.”

Turnbull, of no fixed abode, admitted a charge of having a firearm, namely a stun gun disguised as a torch, at his home address on May 29 last year.

And he admitted a second charge of producing cannabis, a Class B drug, at the same location and on the same date.

He was sentenced to five years jail on the firearm charge and also sentenced to five months imprisonment on the drugs charge, both of which were to run concurrently.