A man failed to provide care for a dog suffering from wounds on his head and body.

Stewart Milne, 28, of St Columba Gardens, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting a charge of animal cruelty.

Milne admitted subjecting the dog, named Buddy, to unnecessary suffering, despite being responsible for the animal.

He admitted doing so by failing to provide adequate care and treatment for Buddy, who was suffering from wounds on his head and body.

Milne committed the offence at his home address between May 2 and 7 last year.

He will return to court for sentencing on July 27.