A Dundee man allegedly brandished a machete at his ex-partner and threatened to “terrorise her until the end of her life”.

Josh McLean, 27, of Nithsdale Avenue, will stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of threatening Louise Kelly, his ex-partner, with the blade.

He is also accused of carrying out an assault on his current partner Lauren Reid.

McLean denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by threatening his ex-partner Ms Kelly with violence and brandishing a machete at her.

He is also said to have threatened Natasha Cochrane and Daniel Hutchison, during the same incident, which took place at an address at Grampian Gardens, on July 8.

McLean also faces a charge of having an offensive weapon in his possession, namely a machete, on the same date, at Grampian Gardens.

He is also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Police Scotland’s Bell Street headquarters, on the same date.

It is alleged that he shouted and swore within the charge bar area of the station.

He is also alleged to have verbally abused Ms Kelly and threatened to “terrorise her until the end of her life”.

Another charge McLean faces is that, on the same date, he failed to give police information regarding the identity of the driver of a car of which he was the registered owner, at Bell Street headquarters.

Mclean also denied a separate charge of breaching a bail condition to not approach or contact Ms Kelly, by attending her home address.

McLean further denied that, on July 8, at the Hampton by Hilton Hotel, on Argyllgait, he assaulted his partner, Lauren Reid, by striking her with a filled carrier bag and punching her on the head.

He is also facing a charge alleging that he was in possession of cannabis, a Class B drug, at West Marketgait.

A separate charge alleges that he was in possession of cannabis resin, a Class B drug, at West Marketgait.

McLean denied all of the charges against him and will stand trial on August 11.