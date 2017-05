Ryan Lawson, 26, of Clifden Blue Court, Dunbar Park, was banned from driving for a year at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lawson admitted driving a car dangerously by driving at excessive speed on the opposing carriageway — into the path of oncoming traffic — and colliding with a car, causing damage to both vehicles, at Whitfield Drive, on October 27.

He further admitted failing to be within his home address between curfew hours at the time of the incident.