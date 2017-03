A man who headbutted a police officer on Christmas day was ordered to pay the officer £400 compensation.

Bobby Boyd, 26, of Rosebank Court, was also placed under 12 months supervision at Dundee Sheriff Court and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Boyd admitted assaulting PC Ian Buchan by headbutting him, to his injury, at Rosebank Court, on December 25 last year.