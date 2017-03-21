A Dundee man has been convicted of assaulting two of his former partners — one of whom he grabbed by the throat.

Ryan Lawson, 26, formerly of Clifden Blue Court, in Whitfield, was found guilty following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court for three charges of assault.

The thug was convicted of assaulting his former partner Leanne Nicolson in a property at Findale Street on January 25 2015, by seizing her by the throat and pushing her to the floor, to her injury.

He was also found to have grabbed Ms Nicolson’s throat two months later at a property in Erskine Street, while on bail.

Lawson was further convicted of assaulting another former partner, Ann-Marie Melville, between April 1 and April 30 2014, at a flat in Swallowtail Court, where he pushed and pulled his victim, causing her to strike her head off a wall.

Lawson was cleared of biting Ms Nicolson on the face and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

He was also cleared of seizing Ms Melville by the neck, restricting her breathing by putting his hand over her mouth and throwing a battery at her which allegedly hit her on the head.

Lawson was found not proven of charges including straddling Ms Melville, holding an axe above his head, squeezing her head, repeatedly pushing her and pressing his fist into her head.

Lawson was also convicted of several other charges.

He was found guilty of two charges of failing to appear at court on April 1 and November 29 last year and failing to sign in at Dundee’s Bell Street Police Station seven times as required by bail conditions.

Lawson was further found guilty of not being at his home address during court-imposed curfew hours on August 20 last year.

His final conviction was one of attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving a false home address and incorrect date of birth to PC Sean Petrie and PC Steven Wallace.

Sentence was deferred until April 6 for a criminal justice and social work report, with Lawson remanded in custody meantime.