Alan Bissett, 25, of Stirling Street, Hilltown, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Bissett admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, screaming and swearing at his partner, Lisa Ramsay, removing a child from her and refusing to leave.

The offence took place in Lansdowne Square on April 8.

Sentence was deferred until August 7 for reports and assessments.