A Dundee man who shot his girlfriend when she refused to get him a glass of water in the middle of the night was today jailed.

Ryan York admitted that at one point he had aimed the air pistol – which looked like a handgun – at Sarah McLeod’s feet and ordered her to “dance, dance, dance”.

He then shot her in the leg after she had “appeared reluctant” to fetch him some water.

York then demanded she cover up the attack when she went to hospital.

York, 25, of Brook Court, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to injury committed on December 13 2014.

For the full story get tonight’s Tele Late Extra