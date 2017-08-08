A man allegedly straddled and strangled his girlfriend until she struggled for breath — then held a knife to her body and threatened to kill her.

Dale Duncan, 24, then reportedly covered Carly Robb’s mouth to stop her screaming and repeatedly slashed the bed he had pinned her down on.

Duncan, of Harlow Place, Fairmuir, Dundee, had also allegedly brutally beaten Ms Robb moments before strangling her by punching and kicking her and jumping on her head and body.

He appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court facing three charges on petition.

All of the charges related to alleged offences at a property in St Mungo Terrace.

Duncan is charged with having a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority, at St Mungo Terrace, on August 2.

He is also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by attending Ms Robb’s flat in St Mungo Terrace and repeatedly banging on the door and gaining entry.

He then allegedly shouted at Ms Robb, punched and damaged a television set and placed her in a state of fear and alarm.

Duncan is further charged with assaulting Ms Robb by grabbing her by the ankles and pulling her from a bed on to the floor.

Prosecutors claim he then seized hold of her hair and repeatedly punched her on the head, face and body.

Duncan allegedly repeatedly jumped on her body using both feet, kicked her on the leg, knocked her against a wall and pushed her on to a bed.

The charge states that Duncan straddled Ms Robb’s body, then seized hold of her neck and compressed her throat, causing her to struggle for breath.

Duncan then allegedly presented a knife at Ms Robb’s body and uttered threats to kill her, covered her mouth to stop her screaming and repeatedly slashed the bedding with a knife.

The attack was allegedly carried out to Ms Robb’s injury and to the danger of her life.

Duncan made no plea or declaration in relation to all charges and the case was continued for further inquiries.