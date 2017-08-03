A Dundee man shouted and swore at his partner and called her derogatory names.

Stuart Peddie, 24, of Ballantrae Terrace, was ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to carry out unpaid work.

Peddie admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm by shouting, swearing, and calling his partner Chelsea Thomson derogatory names.

He also admitted a second charge of resisting arrest by struggling violently and lashing out with his arms and legs at the same location on the same date

Peddie was ordered to complete 90 hours of unpaid work within a six-month period.