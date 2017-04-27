Home » News » Local » Dundee » Dundee man, 23, threw hospital phone after taking legal highs

Dundee man, 23, threw hospital phone after taking legal highs

By Sheanne Mulholland,

Jevin Wilkie, 23, of Dalrymple Terrace, had sentence deferred until May 18 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Wilkie admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, throwing a hospital phone on to the floor and kicking hospital equipment at Ninewells Hospital A&E on January 21.

The court heard Wilkie was admitted to hospital the night before due to intoxication from taking alcohol and legal highs.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Jonston said: “The accused woke up at 10am and was told his stuff had been taken home the previous evening by his parents.

“He immediately became aggressive, shouted, swore and picked up a phone and threw it on the floor.

“He then walked out of his hospital room and kicked a trolley.”

Sign up for our newsletter!
Show Comments

Cancel