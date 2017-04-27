Dundee man, 23, threw hospital phone after taking legal highs

Jevin Wilkie, 23, of Dalrymple Terrace, had sentence deferred until May 18 at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Wilkie admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, throwing a hospital phone on to the floor and kicking hospital equipment at Ninewells Hospital A&E on January 21.
The court heard Wilkie was admitted to hospital the night before due to intoxication from taking alcohol and legal highs.
Fiscal depute Jennifer Jonston said: “The accused woke up at 10am and was told his stuff had been taken home the previous evening by his parents.
“He immediately became aggressive, shouted, swore and picked up a phone and threw it on the floor.
“He then walked out of his hospital room and kicked a trolley.”