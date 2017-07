A man spray painted a city shop’s shutters, then spat at a police officer.

Eli Murray, 23, of Lytton Street, was placed under nine months’ supervision at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Murray admitted damaging the property of another by spraying paint on the shop shutters at H Samuel, Reform Street, on October 29.

He also admitted a charge of assaulting PC James Buchanan by spitting at him at Reform Street on the same date.