A pair of thugs burst into a Dundee man’s home while he slept and assaulted and robbed him.

Daniel Blair, 23, was jailed for nine months at the city’s sheriff court today and Isabella Smith, 37, was placed under two years’ supervision.

The court heard they stormed into Markus Monteath’s home in Yarrow Terrace around 6am on July 15 last year.

Blair, a prisoner at Perth, and Smith, of Adamson Court, shouted and swore as they entered, waking Mr Monteath and his friend Rachel Sommerville, who was staying overnight.

They went into the bedroom and flipped the mattress that Mr Monteath was lying on, while shouting: “Where is the money?”

Smith told Miss Sommerville to empty her bag and purse, claiming that a mutual friend had told her he left money in the flat.

Miss Sommerville said they had not found any money. Blair then punched and kicked Mr Monteath on the head and body. Miss Sommerville then handed over £50 in cash and two mobile phones. Both victims were left “extremely distressed”.

Blair and Smith both admitted together assaulting and robbing Mr Monteath and Miss Sommerville, at Yarrow Terrace, on July 15 last year, as well as sending Miss Sommerville a threatening message.