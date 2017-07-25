Dundee man, 22, jailed for leading cops on high-speed chase across Caird Park golf course

A disqualified who driver took police on a high-speed chase across a park and golf course — hitting a dog on the way — has been jailed.

Robert Fleming, 22, was today returned to prison to serve the remaining 100 days of his licence and thereafter jailed for six months for the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard Fleming had been pursued by police with flashing blue lights and sirens through a number of Dundee streets before he drove into Caird Park.

Officers had twice spotted Fleming driving without insurance on June 26 but were unable to stop him before he was seen for a third time at Macalpine Road.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “Upon noticing police, the accused accelerated towards the junction with Kingsway, moving out into the opposing lane to pass slower moving vehicles.

“Police activated their blue lights and sirens and pursued the accused at speeds in excess of 60mph.”

Simpson continued eastwards along the Kingsway where he barged past stationary traffic waiting in line to give way at the roundabout at Strathmartine Road.

At the Old Glamis Road roundabout he again barged past waiting traffic and turned onto Old Glamis Road itself where another officer in a second vehicle joined the pursuit.

Fleming then drove round a roundabout the wrong way, taking a right turn and driving into Caird Park.

The fiscal said: “The accused entered the park and immediately drove over the grass and onto the golf course, striking a dog in the process.

“One of the officers then performed a recognised pursuit tactic and forced the accused’s vehicle into a spin, causing it to stop.”

Fleming, a prisoner at Perth, admitted three charges under the Road Traffic Act of driving while disqualified, without insurance and driving dangerously at various streets in Dundee on June 26.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said: “A custodial sentence may not be the only option.

“He wants to live a law-abiding life.”

As well as the jail term, he was disqualified from driving for three years.