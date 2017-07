Stewart Fraser, 18, of James Street, was ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to complete unpaid work.

Fraser admitted assaulting PC Callum Hampson, then in the execution of his duty, by attempting to headbutt him on the head at his home address on April 2 last year.

He also admitted striking a wall, causing damage to the wall, at the same location on the same date.

Fraser was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work within a six-month period.