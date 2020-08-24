Dundee makes list of top ten eco-friendly high streets in the UK

Dundee has been included in the top ten eco-friendly high streets in the UK.

The city’s Nethergate and High Street was ranked seventh in the whole of the UK, with only Edinburgh scoring higher in Scotland, according to research carried out by website SaveOnEnergy.

SaveOnEnergy’s points-based system created an index based on a city high street’s access to recycling facilities, electric vehicle charging points, vegan-friendly restaurants, independent shops, charity shops and nearby parks and green spaces.

The research highlighted Dundee’s access to a high number of electrical charging points as a contributing factor to its high score.

City Development Convener Councillor Mark Flynn said: “It’s great to see Dundee so high up the list. The city deserves recognition for its proactive eco-friendly approach that we’ve taken to get to this point.

“It’s clear this is, in no small part, down to how ahead of the curve we are on electrical charging provision and how widely accessible we’ve made that throughout the city.”

City Development Vice Convener Councillor Steven Rome, added: “The research highlights some interesting factors in how Dundee is achieving such good results.

“The regular access to recycling facilities throughout the high street and city centre allows us to maximise our contributions. In addition to this, the high number of parks and green spaces in the city reflects just how nature-led Dundee is, as a whole.”