Dundee make-up artist to open city’s first ever zero waste store

A former Menzieshill High School pupil is set to open Dundee’s first-ever zero waste store.

Jillian Elizabeth is just weeks away from opening The Little Green Larder on the Perth Road, which will sell new products like vegan pic ’n’ mix as well as cleaning products, bath bombs and a small selection of food.

Jillian revealed she has been working on the store’s concept for the past year – and she hopes her new premises will be a step towards reducing the carbon footprint and plastic consumption in the City of Discovery.

She said: “I want this to be more than a shop.

“We are working with TerraCycle in creating recycle points for those hard to recycle materials like toothpaste packaging and things like that.

“This is the first store of its kind in Dundee.

“I’m delighted we will be opening up in a thriving shopping area such as the Perth Road.”

Jillian, who is also a make-up artist, said there has already been a great response from locals about the pending opening of the store.

Customers can take in their own glass jars and re-use plastic bottles to fill-up on cleaning materials which are dispensed from plastic pumps.

Jillian revealed she had previously used Sea No Waste in Arbroath who also adopt a zero waste philosophy – which proved an inspiration to her efforts in Dundee.

She added: “The feedback we’ve had regarding the shop has been overwhelming.

“I think Sir David Attenborough’s documentaries have had a major impact on the way people look at recycling now.

“That’s been reflected in our feedback, we haven’t just been getting responses from the student population but from a mix of ages.

“Although we are the first store in Dundee we certainly hope we won’t be the last in implementing changes to help the environment.”