The Link Up Lunch Club in Dundee has been boosted by a £500 cheque from McIntosh of Strathmore.

The club, which is held in the Whitfield Community Services Complex, is the latest group to benefit from the company’s McInvest Community Grant Awards, an initiative that supports various community groups across Scotland.

Joe Thomson, development officer at the lunch club, said: “The funding from McInvest will allow us to provide a more welcoming environment for our community and help to increase participation in the project.”