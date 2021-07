A man will spend almost two years in prison after stabbing someone in the buttocks in an eye-watering Dundee assault.

A majority of jurors convicted Mark Spink of stabbing George McCabe.

Spink, 53, was sentenced to 21 months behind bars for the midday attack on Arklay Street.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court determined Spink had chased after Mr McCabe and repeatedly struck him on the body with a knife.