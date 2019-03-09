Dundee lout spat on ex and slapped her after finding messages from another man

A jealous ex spat on his former partner and slapped her across the face after discovering she had been sharing online messages with another man.

Arkadiusz Pflagel committed the offences at an address on Charleston Drive on February 25.

The 30-year-old’s hopes of rekindling the relationship with his ex-girlfriend were dashed after he discovered messages between her and a man on the woman’s iPad.

On the night in question, the woman had been out for the day before returning home to unexpectedly discover Pflagel in the house.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Pflagel had previously been told not to turn up to the house without prior warning.

The woman was with a friend and both asked Pflagel to leave the house, but matters quickly took a sour turn.

Depute fiscal Kirsten Letford said: “An altercation ensued between them and the accused became very angry. He continued to shout at the complainer at which point he spat at her which landed on her face.

“He continued to shout at her and then approached her whereby he struck her to the right side of her face with an open palm.

“The complainer described it as being a full-force hit.”

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be checked over but did not require any treatment. Pflagel later handed himself in at Lochee police office.

Pflagel, who was granted bail to an address on Bridge Street, Brechin, pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing at the woman before spitting on her and striking her on the head.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said that Pflagel became “extremely annoyed” at the messages, previously believing he and his ex- partner were going to reconcile.

She added that Pflagel fully accepted his guilt.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until April 12.