Dundee lorry driver to stand trial accused of killing great-grandmother by driving carelessly

A lorry driver will go on trial later this month accused of killing an Aberdeen pensioner by driving carelessly.

Gerald Clark is accused of causing Mary Allan’s death by driving carelessly on King Street at the St Machar Drive roundabout on September 10 last year.

It is alleged the 65-year-old stopped on the pedestrian crossing and, when the lights turned red, failed to check his mirrors before moving.

As reported in the Press and Journal, The Crown alleges he failed to take into account the blind spot at the front of the cab was “increased” due to an extra shelf on the dashboard and that he failed to make the necessary checks before moving off.

He denied the charge when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Clark, of Tait’s Lane, Dundee, will go on trial on November 27.

Great-grandmother Ms Allan was on her way back from visiting her niece at the nearby TSB when she died.

The 83-year-old was “well-kent” in the local area, with a number of tributes paid to her at the time of her death.

