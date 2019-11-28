Dundee lorry driver in court accused of causing death of OAP by careless driving

A Dundee lorry driver has gone on trial accused of causing the death of a great-grandmother by driving carelessly.

Gerald Clark appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following the incident on the city’s King Street on September 10 last year.

The 65-year-old is said to have blocked a pedestrian crossing near the St Machar roundabout with his lorry and failed to notice its traffic lights had turned red.

He is accused of failing to properly check his mirrors before setting off again, driving through the crossing and hitting Mary Allan, 83, who was injured so severely that she died.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The court was shown camera footage from four different angles including dash-cam video from the cab of the lorry and CCTV from a bakery.

Before it was played, Sheriff Graeme Napier warned that it might be distressing.

He told members of Mrs Allan’s family sitting in the public benches: “If anyone wants to leave the court, please feel free to do so.”

Police roads officer Jeffrey Smart said one of the videos showed Mrs Allan pressing the button to trigger the traffic lights at the pedestrian crossing.

Describing footage of the incident from one of the alternate angles, he said: “She is trying to run away from the front of the lorry.

© DC Thomson

“It strikes me that Mrs Allan has stepped out in front of the near-side before the lorry has moved off.

“I suspect she realised it was driving towards her and she was trying to avoid it.”

Questioned by defence solicitor Chris Fyffe, the officer said that he spoke to Clark in the back of an ambulance following the incident.

He said Clark identified himself as the HGV driver, and noted he was in a “fairly distressed” state.

Clark, of Taits Lane, denies the charge.

The trial continues.