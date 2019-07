A lorry driver will go on trial later this year accused of killing an Aberdeen pensioner.

Great-grandmother Mary Allan, known to her friends as Molly, died at the King Street and St Machar Drive crossing on September 10 last year.

The “well-kent” 83-year-old was on her way back from visiting her niece at the nearby TSB when the accident happened.

Last month HGV driver Gerald Clark, from Dundee, was charged with causing her death by careless driving.

