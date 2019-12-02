Dundee lorry driver could be jailed for causing crash which killed woman

A Dundee lorry driver could be jailed for causing a crash that killed a great-grandmother.

Mary Allan, known as Molly, died instantly when she was hit by an HGV while crossing King Street in Aberdeen on September 10 last year.

Gerald Clark was convicted of causing her death through careless driving following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

© DC Thomson

After hearing two-and-a-half days of evidence, Sheriff Graeme Napier ruled the 65-year-old was guilty and warned he could be facing a prison sentence.

Mrs Allan’s daughter said she was “pleased to see that justice has been done” and noted that the haulier has “not shown any signs of remorse” for what he did.

It was determined that Clark had blocked a pedestrian crossing and failed to notice its lights had turned red.

He followed the car in front rather than paying attention to the traffic signal and did not fully check his mirrors before he moved off and struck 83-year-old Mrs Allan, who had been walking in front of the HGV.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

During the trial, the court heard from a number of crash eyewitnesses, police, a DVSA vehicle examiner and the collision investigator.

Video of Clark’s interview with officers was also played, during which he said he had not seen Mrs Allan on the road.

But Sheriff Napier told him: “You should have been aware of her presence. She may have been ill-advised to walk round the front of your vehicle but common sense would have indicated that, as you were blocking the crossing, that should have been something you did.”

Sentence was deferred until January for the preparation of social work reports. Clark has been disqualified from driving.