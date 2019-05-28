Dundee look to make manager announcement after interviewing three candidates

Dundee will look to finalise the appointment of their new manager in the next few days.

The Dee have now interviewed at least three candidates – Jim Goodwin, James McPake and Kenny Miller – and are close to making the final decision over who should be offered the post.

That could be done in the next 48 hours.

And unless another contender emerges, it looks to be a choice between Alloa boss Goodwin and Dens youth coach McPake.

Former Ross County boss Derek Adams had been in the running but ruled himself out at the weekend.

He revealed he had been approached by Dundee with a view to being interviewed but declined the opportunity.

Adams did not outline his reasons, other than to say the job at Dens was not one he would consider.

After also missing out on the opportunity to interview Inverness Caley Thistle boss John Robertson last week, when the Highland club refused permission for him to be spoken to, the field has narrowed considerably.

Dundee, though, are known to be happy with the quality of the men they have interviewed.

Meanwhile, former Dens defender Darren O’Dea has agreed a move to Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

The 32-year-old recently announced he was retiring from playing full-time football at the end of his Dundee contract.

O’Dea was announced as Motherwell’s U/18 coach last week but the one-time Celtic player will continue to play for Kilby, who lost the pyramid play-off semi-final to eventual winners Cove Rangers.

“I’ve agreed to go down and help East Kilbride. I have lived in East Kilbride for 16 years and they are a club I know well and they are desperate to go up into the leagues. It is a big town and I can see a bright future for them,” he said.

O’Dea, however, said that his new coaching post with the Steelmen is his priority.

He added: “I’ve already done wee bits of work towards next season and I’m really looking forward to it. One thing I’m certain on is that I want to be a manager but not for a long time.

“The workload of a manager is massive. Coaching the team is probably the easiest part and I can’t even do that just yet.

“I am very clear that I don’t see going from playing to coaching as natural. So I’m starting at the very beginning and I know I am a long way from stepping into a manager’s shoes.”