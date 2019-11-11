Dundee lollipop man, 78, continues to deny kissing child in school shed while on duty

A lollipop man has continued to deny an allegation of indecently touching a child in a primary school shed while he was on duty.

Harry Buick, of Forthill Drive, is alleged to have carried out the offence on various occasions between April and June 2010 within the grounds of a city primary school.

The 78-year-old allegedly seized hold of the child’s hands and arms before rubbing them with his hands, placing his hands on the child’s hips and repeatedly kissing the child on the face and mouth. Buick maintained a plea of not guilty when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for an intermediate diet before Sheriff John Rafferty.

He is due to stand trial next month.