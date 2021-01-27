An off-shore worker from Lochee has wowed friends and family by creating his very own ‘Love Island’ paradise in his back garden.

The spectacular transformation, which features a garden pub fit for post-lockdown get-togethers, a lowered hot-tub and a pool table, took 10 months to complete.

The irony is Neil Cameron has never watched Love Island.

He said: “Everyone keeps saying that it is like something from Love Island but I have actually never even watched the programme so I can definitely say it wasn’t inspired by the villa!”

© Supplied by Neil Cameron

The renewable energy off-shore worker bought the house, which he shares with partner Adele Mcomish, in 2019 when the garden was just a grassy space.

Hoping to achieve the ‘easy maintenance’ garden he had always dreamed off Neil enlisted the help of several local firms to create the very Love Island-esque space.

Neil, 47, said: “I had always wanted to have a dream type of garden so when I bought the house I knew I wanted to totally transform it.

© Supplied by Neil Cameron

“When I knew what I wanted, I got a lot of local companies involved in the project, Acanthus Florists came and did all the artificial flowers and trees which was a big thing for me as I work offshore it needed to be easy maintenance.

“The grass and ground work was all done by the guys at Creative Landscaping and Building Services and one of the best Dundee joiners, Chris Mann came and did the fence with Charlie Duthie and Kenny Meiklem.

© Supplied by Neil Cameron

“The Western Red Cedar wood for the fencing actually flown in from Canada. Grizzlybear Hot Tubs in Carnoustie also provided the hot tub for me.

“We also decided to make a pub or nightclub in the garden as well which is kitted out with a bar and pool table up the back of the garden. I have received so many great comments about on social media especially on pages dedicated to home pubs.

© Supplied by Neil Cameron

“In all it has taken around 10 months to get to this point but I still have a few finishing touches to come like a bespoke South African grill that is being sent up from down south but the majority of it is now complete.

“It’s all just turned out really really well and I can’t wait for the summer to come now so I can get home and enjoy it.”

James Davie, owner of Creative Landscapes and Building Services, says projects like Neil’s are becoming more and more popular and the firm has already received a number of inquiries since finishing the job.

© Supplied by Neil Cameron

He said: “Neil is one of my pals so when he said he wanted to do this project we sat down and planned it all out. There was a lot of work as the area was so basic before so we had to dig up the whole garden which didn’t happen overnight.

“Neil was really specific about everything that he wanted and no corners were cut but I think the whole thing has turned out fantastic and it was a great project to work on alongside the rest of the Dundee companies.

© Supplied by Neil Cameron

“I think my favourite parts of the garden would have to be the white walls against that cedar fencing it just goes so well and looks incredible. It is hard to pick a favourite part though as it all looks fantastic.

“Now that we have finished Neil’s garden we are currently working on a similar project and I have had at least three messages each day asking me to price up gardens for a similar look.”