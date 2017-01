Dundee have loaned midfielder Nicky Low to Derry City until the summer.

The 25-year-old has only made two appearances this season after being hit by ankle and groin injuries.

The former Aberdeen player will link up with ex-Kilmarnock and Morton boss Kenny Shiels, who manages Derry.

City are in the midst of their pre-season campaign and begin their SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures against Bohemians on February 24.