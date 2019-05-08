Dundee loan defender Ryan McGowan to be released by Bradford City

Dundee’s on-loan defender Ryan McGowan won’t be returning to parent club Bradford City after they announced his release at the end of his contract.

The Australia international still has two matches to play for the Dark Blues but the relegated League One side have included him in their list of players departing the club.

On a free transfer, McGowan may well choose to find a club in Scotland due to family reasons but it’s unclear whether Dundee’s relegation would impact their ability to keep him on a permanent basis beyond the summer.