Dundee linked with move for Rangers’ Scotland U/19 striker Zak Rudden

Dundee are reportedly eyeing a move for Rangers striker Zak Rudden as James McPake begins his Dens revolution.

The 19-year-old impressed at Championship level last season in a struggling Falkirk side as he spent the campaign on loan from the Gers.

And the Scotland U/19 international could be set for another temporary move to the second tier with the Dark Blues.

Dens gaffer James already has a list of new players in mind (see story left) and a move for Rudden could be among them.

Rudden scored 12 goals in 31 appearances for the Bairns last season but couldn’t prevent Ray McKinnon’s side finishing bottom and dropping to League One.

In doing so he was the division’s fourth-top scorer behind Lawrence Shankland, Stephen Dobbie and Billy Mckay.

With only Dobbie of those three expected to remain in the Championship, Rudden will fancy improving his record in the new season and Dens Park could be the ideal place to do it.

However, Dundee is unlikely to be the striker’s only option this summer after performing so well at Falkirk.

Fellow-Championship side Partick Thistle are also reportedly keen to land the Gers youngster.

Meanwhile, Dundee have confirmed their first pre-season friendly to kickstart their preparations for season 2019/20.

They will travel up to Glebe Park on Saturday, June 29, to face new League Two outfit Brechin City.

Led by former Dundee player and manager Barry Smith, the Angus side will be new boss McPake’s first outing as full-time manager.

Kick off will be 1pm.