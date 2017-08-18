Dundee linked with former Celtic striker and ex-Swansea forward

Dundee could make a move for former Scotland youth star Denny Johnstone to plug the gap in their attack caused by long-term injuries to Craig Wighton and Sofien Moussa.

Dens boss Neil McCann would like to add to his front line after Wighton was ruled out for six months to a year with a torn cruciate ligament and summer signing Moussa went under the knife this week, also because of a serious knee injury.

And word from down south is Colchester United striker Johnstone is a potential target.

The 22-year-old started his career at Celtic and, though he couldn’t break into the first team at Parkhead, did chalk up over 20 caps for Scotland between U/16 and U/19 level.

He also got first-team experience via loan spells at Birmingham, Macclesfield, Cheltenham, Burton and Morton, where he hit 17 goals in 42 appearances two season ago.

Last summer saw him strongly linked with Dundee United but, despite him spending a period training at Tannadice, they couldn’t push a deal over the line and he ended up signing a two-year deal with Colchester.

His first season saw him turn out 32 times for The Us but this term he’s featured just twice to date. He started against Accrington Stanley in League Two but was taken off at half-time.

Johnstone’s other action was when coming off the bench in an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa.

It’s not clear yet what form a deal for him would take if Dundee do make a firm move.

A permanent transfer is an option but it’s believed Colchester would be willing to let the player head north on loan.

Another attacker on the Dens radar appears to be Australian-Cypriot James Demetriou, who could join up for a trial.

The 22-year-old was born in Sydney of Cypriot parents and, as a youngster, trained with Hyundai A League outfit West Sydney Wanderers and turned out for Sydney Olympic in the regional leagues Down Under.

He then moved to England where he had a spell as a youth player with Nottingham Forest, followed by two years on the books of Swansea City.

He spent last season with Karmiotissa who were relegated from the top flight in Cyprus.