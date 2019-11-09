Dundee lights the way for festive celebrations with thousands expected at event

Dundee’s spectacular Christmas Light Night event is expected to draw thousands of people to the city centre.

It launches on Friday November 15 from 5.30pm and marks the start of lighting up the city’s decorations and two months of festive fun.

On the agenda for the launch is impromptu street theatre performances, carnival rides, a wishing wall and the chance to sing and dance through Dundee’s streets on a silent disco tour.

At 6.30pm, when the festive atmosphere is in full swing, a torchlight procession will wind its way from the High School of Dundee to the City Square, passing through Albert Square, Commercial Street and the High Street.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The lanterns, which will be ablaze for Dundee’s Christmas Light Night’s Torchlight Procession, were made at workshops earlier in the year.

Organisers are inviting people to join in with the atmospheric procession on the night.

Torchbearers just register at the High School of Dundee meeting point at 5.30pm on the night and be ready to join the procession when it begins at 6.30pm.

© DC Thomson

Councillor Alan Ross, convener for Dundee, One City, Many Discoveries, said: “This is shaping up to be a fantastic and unique event for Dundee.

“The combination of street entertainment and late night shopping culminating in the Christmas Ceilidh in City Square is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the city centre.

“It’s a great occasion.”