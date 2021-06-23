MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee life is still on hold – good job we’ve got Broughty Ferry beach

We’ve had a few accolades in Dundee recently – from best place to live in Scotland, to being chosen as hosts for the prestigious Eden Project.

Not all tables are worth topping though and having the highest Covid rate in the country is one of them.

In the seven days leading up to May 29, Dundee City had a case rate per 100,000 population of 99.8.

This is above the Scotland average of 66.4 and more than double the rate in Angus of 36.1 per 100,000.

We can be forgiven for wondering, after 15 months when it will all end – and indeed, if it ever will.

Even the most cautious holidaymakers must have thought it would be safe to book a summer trip abroad, thinking everything would be back to normal come June or July.

But it’s not and the fear of what lies ahead is palpable, with Boris Johnson warning we could be in for a miserable winter, when the virus is known to spread in colder months.

The increasing number of Dundonians having both jabs is making a difference, with far fewer hospital admissions.

But it still all feels a little like Groundhog Day.

I’ve heard worrying stories in the past few weeks of what the pandemic has done to people in Dundee – and it has nothing to do with catching Covid.

Pupils too anxious to return to school, who have dropped out in their vital exam years; adults driven to insomnia through anxiety for so long they can’t work.

The strongest of people are struggling mentally and patients are being told to expect a wait of two years for an operation they would otherwise have been granted in weeks or months.

And are the restrictions even working?

Life on edge – and on hold

Level two status affords us the normalisation of meeting for drinks or food – but with a curfew of 10.30pm.

It doesn’t take much detective work to find out that’s when the house parties start – and not just for younger revellers – despite the fact people would be safer in a well-ventilated bar with socially distanced tables open until midnight.

Life feels on edge and on hold. But again, we’ll get through it and make the most of what we can do.

When life gives you Covid, you give it good humour and resilience

Life is beautiful – even this new way of life we never saw coming.

And if the sun’s out, we have our own beaches – more Broughty Ferry with a windbreaker than Benidorm or Bermuda.

When life gives you Covid, you give it good humour and resilience.

We’ll just to don one of those knotted hankies on our heads and have a good old fashioned British beach holiday this summer.

See you on the other side. Or the pub.

So we did it! Well, kind of

We didn’t lose against England on Friday and considering the number of world class players we were pitted against, it was quite beautiful to watch.

We didn’t just throw all our men at their goal and keep the ball out either – we played proper football, skilfully and with passion.

All we ask is everything

We gave everything we had and that’s all Scotland fans ever ask for.

When you play with your heart, the underdogs can confound the odds and get a point.

Part of the achievement, let’s not forget, is just being there. After a 23-year drought since Scotland last qualified for a major tournament, we can at least get behind our boys and our country.

My eldest boy was allowed to stay up late for the game – and to mark his eighth birthday.

He couldn’t quite understand why mum and dad were shouting with so much joy at no goals and no win.

But a goalless draw against England? We’ll take it all day long.

And what’s most encouraging is the number of young players we can boast – a great sign for our chances in the years to come.

One last thing

This weather is no good for a summer wardrobe.

With so much travelling for filming, I don’t have room for all eventualities – from dresses to jeans and anoraks. So I’ve taken to packing a thermal top and tights to wear under a summer frock.

I’m determined to dress for warm weather and have a slight holiday feel, even if the elements are against us.