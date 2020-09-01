Dundee Library takes steps towards reopening with launch of personal shopper service

One of Dundee’s key libraries will partially reopen from today.

The Central Library based at the Wellgate Shopping Centre is launching a ‘Reconnect and Collect’ personal shopper book service.

Library staff will choose up to 10 books on behalf of customers and selections will be made in response to the reading preferences customers indicate at the booking stage.

Items will be available for collection two days later.

Sinclair Aitken, Chair of Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “We have been delighted by the great response to our digital services in recent months and are very proud to have maintained free access to a wide range of materials and resources during this difficult time, but we know our customers have really missed visiting our libraries and borrowing physical books.”

“It is our absolute priority to ensure we keep our customers and staff safe. While we put measures in place to ensure we can progress towards reopening libraries and in line with Scottish Government guidance we will be initially partially reopening with a Reconnect & Collect Service.”

All stock selected will be handled safely in accordance with current government guidance and any returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being included in selections.

Protective measures such as social distancing, sanitisation stations and use of PPE will be in place.

You can contact the library two ways to arrange a collection, by phone on 01382 431539 during the opening hours mentioned below, where a member of staff will take your details and have a discussion about your reading preferences and arrange a collection slot for you.

You can also order by visiting the website and completing the form as required. A member of staff will then contact you to arrange your 15 minute collection slot.

The library will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am to1pm and then again from 2pm to 5pm on Monday’s, Thursdays and Fridays. On Tuesday it will also be open in the afternoon from 2pm to 6pm.

Anyone worried about travelling to the library can contact the Outreach Service on 01382 431539 who may be able to help.