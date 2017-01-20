Dundee have helped old boy Dave Mackay by allowing one kid to extend his loan at Stirling Albion and also sending a second there for the rest of the campaign.

The Dark Blues have announced that Calvin Colquhoun will stay there until the end of the season. He was originally signed by new Albion boss Mackay, himself a former Dens kid, last month on an emergency loan.

That deal has now been extended until the end of the season as Stirling look to move further away from the bottom of League 2.

Colquhoun has since made eight appearances and has impressed Mackay with his performances.

He will now be joined in Stirling by Dens team-mate Conor Quigley. The defender is also going on loan there until the end of the season.