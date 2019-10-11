Dundee leisure bosses hit back at union petition launched to ‘save’ swimming lessons

Leisure bosses in Dundee have hit back at a union petition which was launched to “save” swimming lessons.

Sessions are currently on offer to children and adults every day of the week, but Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) wants to reduce that programme to four days from the end of the month.

The GMB union previously claimed there will be a 45% reduction in the number of lessons on offer as a result of the changes.

Earlier this week the union launched a petition calling for sessions to be provided seven days a week for city children.

The organisation has accused LACD of trying to impose budget cuts on lessons.

The petition states: “With large existing waiting lists, along with the cancellation of all swimming lessons at Lochee Sports Centre, Leisure and Culture Dundee should maximise its existing Learn to Swim programme instead of reducing it to a handful of days per week.

“Good quality and affordable swimming lessons should not be an aspiration but should instead form an integral part of our city’s fabric when it comes to leisure and sport activities.”

But LACD has now accused the union of “inaccuracies” in the petition.

LACD said in a statement: “We would like to address several inaccuracies in a petition that is currently being circulated online.

“Swimming lessons are not being cut in Dundee. Lessons will still be available seven days a week from the end of October and lessons are being increased at Grove and St Paul’s swim and sports centres with 17 new classes.”

The organisation also maintains it intends to increase the amount of swim teaching hours and have a new lessons programme at Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre and Harris Swim and Sports Centre in the near future.

“Leisure and Culture Dundee continues to work closely with Scottish Swimming to provide the best possible Learn to Swim programme for the city,” the statement added.

“We are absolutely committed to providing a programme that provides the skills for participants to become safe, competent and confident swimmers.

“For that reason, we are future-proofing the service to cope with increased demand.”

The GMB has now written to Dundee West MP Chris Law, calling for his support.

A spokesman for the union said: “We maintain our position.”