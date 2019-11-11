Dundee leisure bosses deny netball players ‘told to use hairspray on shoes to stop slipping’

Leisure and culture bosses have rejected claims people using the city’s new £32 million sports centre have been told to use hairspray on the soles of their trainers to stop them slipping.

Netball players and others using the main gym hall at the Regional Performance Centre for Sport claim they have been told to take the unusual measure to prevent them falling over.

That has been strenously denied by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) but one netball player insists she was given the instruction.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I have played netball in the gym hall once a week since it opened. The floor is very slippy and there have been numerous occasions where people have hurt themselves.

“Only last week a girl I know slipped on the gym floor and ended up with a sprained ankle.

“When we complained we were told to spray our shoes with hairspray and that would stop us slipping and falling over to the same extent.

“I was pretty shocked to tell you the truth.

“This is a multi-million-pound sports centre and people are being told to use hairspray on their soles to stop them falling over.

“I was told that many accident report forms have been filled in and that accidents are continuing to happen.”

A spokesman for LACD said: “We do not advise using hairspray on the chemical-free sports hall flooring. The floor fitted is fully-accredited for use and is a standard wooden floor.

“There have been only four injuries reported in the sports hall. None have required an ambulance.

“In the first couple of days, the floor took a little time to settle.

“Since then, we have monitored the situation and had excellent feedback from athletes and coaches using the hall.”

Sport Scotland first identified the need for a regional centre in Tayside in 2003. Construction of the centre started in May last year and was completed in late summer this year.