Dundee legend Jim Duffy targets swift return to Dumbarton dugout after heart attack

Dundee legend Jim Duffy has thanked well-wishers for their messages of support as he targets a swift return to the dugout following a heart attack last month.

The Dumbarton boss, who had five separate spells at Dens Park as player and manager, is recovering after being released from hospital on June 25.

The 61-year-old says “everything is on track” for him to return to work when the Sons are back in action in League One for the new season, which is pencilled in for an October kick-off.

And he reserved special praise for NHS staff who looked after him during his illness.

In a statement on the Dumbarton website, Duffy said: “My family and I would like to thank everybody who has sent their best wishes following my heart attack two weeks ago.

“We have been genuinely touched by the kindness shown by all those who contacted either myself or Dumbarton FC after the news broke.

“I also wish to thank all NHS staff who have worked with me during my recovery and will continue to do so. It was certainly a shock to discover I had suffered a heart attack, but I have been in the best possible hands to recover.

“The past few months have shown how precious the work of the NHS is to us all, and I have now seen that first hand as well.

“While my recovery process is not yet complete, I am continuing to rest and recuperate at home with my family around me, and everything is on track.

“If that remains the case, I aim to return to my work in football at the first opportunity when doctors are happy for me to do so.

“I also hope that all of our supporters are keeping well and in good spirits during the enforced lay-off from football which has now lasted nearly four months.

“This time last year we were preparing to play our first competitive fixture, away to Annan Athletic in the League Cup. We will of course be waiting a little longer to play our first game of season 2020/21.

“As announced by the SPFL last week, it is intended for League One to begin on Saturday, October 17. As that date draws nearer, we will work to ensure we have a squad ready to compete in the campaign ahead. You will of course be kept informed of developments in that process as they happen.

“It will be a special day when we are able to welcome you back to support us, and after your kindness in the last two weeks, I hope we can reward you with a good season.

“In the meantime, keep well, and thank you once again.”