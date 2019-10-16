Dundee legend Barry Smith appointed assistant manager to Jim Weir at Forfar

Barry Smith has been appointed assistant manager at Forfar after boss Jim Weir decided to make changes to his coaching staff.

The former Dundee, Aldershot, East Fife, Raith Rovers and Brechin City manager will bring a wealth of coaching and management experience to his new role and takes up the post with immediate effect.

Following discussions, Gary Irvine has agreed to concentrate on his playing role at the League One club and long-serving Barry Sellars will be stepping aside from his coaching role and leaving Station Park.

Sellars joined the club in a playing capacity under Ian McPhee nearly 20 years ago and, apart from a four-year spell back with home-town club Arbroath and one season up at Peterhead, he has served the Loons well in both a playing and coaching capacity since and has been a popular figure around the club.

Weir has been hit by a further injury blow with midfielder Murray MacKintosh joining Dale Hilson and Andy Jackson on the sidelines after the ankle injury he picked up at Dumbarton in the Loons’ last outing failed to respond to treatment.

MacKintosh has been ruled out for several weeks, while striker Hilson is to go for a scan on the leg injury he suffered against Falkirk a month ago and fellow-frontman Jackson is still recovering from a severe concussion.

“Unfortunately, injuries appear to be a feature of this season so far,” Weir said.

“Murray’s one is the latest and it will be a few weeks until I have a full squad available.”