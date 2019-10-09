Dundee lecturer honoured for using sign language and music to bring students together

A University of Dundee lecturer has been honoured for using sign language and music to bring youngsters together in harmony.

Sharon Tonner-Saunders, a lecturer in the university’s School of Education and Social Work, received the British Council eTwinning National Award for using songs and Makaton to break down international language barriers.

Makaton differs from British Sign Language in that its signs were developed to look like a word and be as simple as possible to perform, making it particularly easy for children to learn.

Sharon’s project, Hands of the World, has brought together learners of all ages and student teachers in schools from more than 40 countries, with classes contributing video clips of themselves signing along to popular songs.

“Makaton is a simplified sign language and Hands of the World has been a fantastic way of showcasing that,” she said.

“For the project to be honoured by the British Council is humbling and a tremendous achievement for everybody who has been involved.”

The British Council said it was “hugely proud” of the lecturer’s work.