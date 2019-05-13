Dundee leaving the top flight will cost city businesses unless United are promoted

City businesses are bracing themselves for a drop in revenue after Dundee plunged from the Premiership.

Pubs and pie shops have enjoyed bumper weekends on big match days with legions of fans from Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs spending freely.

Now many bosses are praying Dundee United return to the Scottish Premiership and keep the cash flowing.

Graham Hetherwick, team leader at Scotmid on Clepington Road, said: “I’ve been here three years and seen the place stowed out when Rangers and Celtic come to town. Fans buy anything from fags to sweets and crisps, but not booze because you cannot take that into the grounds.

“If United go up then I think that would fill the gap of Dundee, with all due respect.”

And April Fyffe, senior sales member at Bayne’s bakers on Caird Avenue, said: “We get lots of fans in on match day and Hibs bring a lot.

“They buy pies and sausage rolls, so we will miss that.”

Pub manager Hayley Buchan, of Whites Bar, said: “We get lots of away fans in here, most places around here do and we will all feel that with Dundee down.

“But it would be good if both teams were in the same league.”

Manager of the Ambassador bar, Michelle Fraser, said: “We get mostly United fans here and will make more money if they go up. Derby days are good, but we will just have to wait to see what happens.”

Team leader Vi Casey at the Balmore Bar on Balmore Street is crossing her fingers for United’s top flight return. She said: “We don’t get many Dundee fans in here. We do get a lot of United fans and hopefully the team goes up because more people come to the bigger games.”

Meanwhile, a football finance expert has laid bare the cash hit faced by Dundee following their relegation.

But the potential sum lost by the Dark Blues could be music to the ears of their biggest rivals – with United in line to gain a similar seven-figure sum next season if they can navigate their way through the top flight play-offs in the coming weeks.

Neil Patey, a partner with Ernst and Young, has revealed that Dundee could be looking at a considerable cash shortfall next season as they lose out on massive funds.

A difference in prize money alone is set to cost the club close to £750,000, while the loss of Old Firm visits will also see the Dens Park men lose out on a further six-figure sum – taking the total close to £1.5 million.

Mr Patey said: “There are three main areas that will hit them hard in the pocket. The first is the prize money, it is quite a difference between top four in the Championship and even finishing bottom of the Premiership.

“Secondly, the season ticket sales will be affected. There will be punters who won’t think it is worth renewing season ticket books because they miss out on big games such as Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hearts then all of a sudden their team is facing Alloa Athletic instead.

“You also have to consider fans who turn up just for the big games with Rangers and Celtic who will not fancy a game against lesser opposition.

“And the third area is matchday sponsorship. The people who appear on advertising hoardings and take matchday sponsorship in the programme get to see their name on TV and in the newspaper coverage and are keen to do that in the bigger games.

“United are the flip side of the coin and using the same financial method then they can expect the reverse of Dundee and a promotion would bring £1.5m.”