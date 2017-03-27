A learner driver led police on a high-speed car chase — almost crashing into another vehicle.

Kristoffer Gray, of St Fillans Road, then smashed into a fence and ran off from officers.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the 24-year-old Gray admitted a total of five charges against him.

Fiscal depute Isma Mukhtar told the court that Gray came to the attention of police officers at 4.50pm on October 25 2015.

The fiscal said: “Police became aware of the accused’s vehicle approaching a roundabout at Laird Street and began to follow it as one of the brake lights was out.

“Officers activated their blue lights and signalled for the accused to stop but he failed to do so.

“The accused accelerated and overtook another vehicle at Harestane Road, where he nearly collided with another car.

“He then turned into Emmock Road on the wrong side of the road and took a blind right hand bend at speed.”

He crashed into a fence, got out of the vehicle and took off on foot — out-running the police officers.

Gray was traced shortly after on a nearby street, where he admitted that he was the driver of the vehicle during the chase.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Gray admitted a charge of dangerous driving at Laird Street, Harestane Road and Emmock Road, on Sunday, October 25 2015.

And he admitted driving without insurance and without having a valid MOT certificate for the car, at the same locations.

Gray also admitted driving a car while only holding a provisional licence, without the supervision of a fully qualified driver and he admitted driving without displaying L plates, again at the same locations.

Solicitor Laura O’Brien, defending, said: “His actions were completely and utterly stupid.”

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentencing until April 19 for social work reports and restriction of liberty order assessments.

Gray was disqualified from driving meantime.