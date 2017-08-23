Dundee have to learn from ‘sore lessons’ says boss McCann

Dundee boss Neil McCann says his players need to learn from their recent “sore lessons” if they are to get their season up and running.

The 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday made it three from three without any points for the Dark Blues.

Creating chances hasn’t been a problem in the last two matches in particular, making the most of them has been.

Neil said: “The last two games I think we’ve done more than enough to be walking away with four points but again if you don’t take chances in games of football at this level, you get nothing.

“Saturday was a sore one.

“I thought Aberdeen were the better side in the early part of the match but I thought, after we got to grips with things, we more than held our own.

“Indeed, when we get an equaliser, Scott Allan’s chance, I know it’s hypothetical, but if you take that chance then I think we go on and win the game because we were certainly in the ascendancy. I thought we more than coped with Aberdeen.”

Chances were passed up and the Dons took advantage late on — something the Dens gaffer wants his players to learn from.

“We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves, we go again this week and it’s all we have to do because we’re learning fast, sore lessons but if you don’t get them sometimes you don’t ever learn — as long as they do learn from it.”