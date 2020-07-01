Ewan Gurr: ‘Dundonian support for Scottish independence continues to grow’

If you live in Dundee, support Scottish independence and are a Scottish National Party member or supporter, I am about to make your day.

Most citizens with even a cursory interest in constitutional politics will be aware that recent polling by Panelbase has highlighted both a significant lead for the SNP ahead of the Holyrood election in 2021, as well as a surge in support for Scottish independence.

The latter of the two polls highlighted Dundee as the only local authority in Scotland where support for Scottish independence is now higher than 65%.

In 2014, Dundee returned the highest vote for independence with Glasgow, North Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire also returning a majority.

The Panelbase poll shows the same three local authorities have grown their support to between 60-65%.

The former of the Panelbase polls on Scottish voting intentions shows the SNP polling at 51% with their rival Scottish Conservatives trailing by a huge margin.

Last Friday I spoke to Chris Law, the MP for Dundee West, who said: “Our current focus is responding to the pandemic but it is encouraging news, which demonstrates growing support for Scotland taking care of its own future.”

He added: “It will only increase pressure on the UK Government to alter its stance on a future referendum.”